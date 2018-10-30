Najib Razak can say what he likes about 'RM2.6 billion donation': Malaysia PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday (Oct 30) said his predecessor Najib Razak can say whatever he wants about the "RM2.6 billion donation from Saudi Arabia", but the world knows better.

Dr Mahathir said this at a press conference when asked by the media about Najib’s persistence that the RM2.6 billion received was indeed a donation from the Saudi government.

Advertisement

“Of course he will say that. What else can he say? The whole world knows it and Malaysia became known as a kleptocracy under him and it is published all over the world.

“He can say what he likes. If you want to believe, you are welcome to believe. What happens is, there must be enough evidence to charge him, otherwise he could not be charged," he said after delivering a keynote address at the Anti-Corruption Summit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said his Saudi counterpart Adel Ahmed Al-Jubeir had stated that the money that ended up in the former prime minister’s personal bank account had nothing to do with the Saudi government.

Dr Mahathir pointed out that if Najib is free from corruption, then he could take action against his accusers.



“(Previously) He threatened them but could not take action. Now he has been charged based on reports not just by foreign press but agencies here.

"When you move money, there must be records. You can’t move billions of dollars without any record. When money moves between banks, even cheques, there must be records," he added.