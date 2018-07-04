Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak charged with abuse of power, criminal breach of trust

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was charged in court on Wednesday (Jul 4) in a probe linked to how billions of dollars went missing from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state fund he founded.

Najib, 64, was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of using his position for gratification. The offences were allegedly carried out between 2011 and 2015.

After the charges were read to him one by one, Najib pleaded not guilty to all charges and said softly from the dock: "I claim trial."

Each of the four charges carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years. The abuse of power charge carries a fine of not less than five times the "value of gratification".

"As a public official, which is prime minister and minister of finance, used your position for self-gratification (for a) total of RM42 million," Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said, referring to the abuse of power charge.

The attorney-general, who leads a 12-member prosecution team, asked the court to set bail at RM4 million (US$988,000) in cash and to remove Najib's two passports.

Najib's lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah insisted his client was "not a flight risk".

Bail was set at RM1 million with two sureties in cash. Najib was also ordered to surrender his passports.

The former premier was arrested at his home on Tuesday afternoon in a stunning fall from grace, less than two months after losing an election to Mahathir Mohamad and as part of the government's probe into 1MDB.

Najib, who spent the night in lockup, arrived at the court complex in Kuala Lumpur at 8.20am, wearing a dark blue suit and a red tie.

Some of Najib's children were present in the courtroom.



Crowds of media and curious onlookers jostled to catch a glimpse of the former leader as he was led to court.



Some members of Najib's UMNO party chanted and held up placards in solidarity with the former premier.

Earlier, state news agency Bernama broadcast Najib's convoy live as it moved slowly through morning rush-hour traffic during the long drive from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's offices in the administrative capital Putrajaya to the court in Kuala Lumpur.



CHARGES LINKED TO SUSPICIOUS TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING SRC

The charges Najib face are in connection with funds totalling RM84 million (US$21 million) from SRC International, a unit formerly under 1MDB.

That is only a fraction of the total amount allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB. The US Department of Justice has said more than US$4.5 billion was siphoned from the fund.

SRC is the initial focus of the Malaysian investigators as all the suspicious transactions involving the firm were made through Malaysian entities, unlike other 1MDB-related transactions that went through foreign banks and companies.

Najib is the first Malaysian prime minister to face criminal charges.



A spokesman for Najib said on Tuesday that the SRC charges and the 1MDB investigations against the former leader were "politically motivated", and that Najib will contest these charges and clear his name in court.

Mahathir said in an interview with Channel NewsAsia last month that embezzlement and bribery with government money were among the charges that Malaysian authorities were looking to bring against Najib.

Since his loss at the polls to mentor-turned-foe Mahathir, Najib has been barred from leaving the country and had millions of dollars of items seized from properties linked to his family.

In a pre-recorded message posted on Twitter after his arrest, Najib said not all the accusations against him and his family were true.

"Let investigations be carried out. I have not had a chance to defend myself," he said.

