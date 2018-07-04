Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak charged with corruption, criminal breach of trust

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was charged in court on Wednesday (Jul 4) in a probe linked to how billions of dollars went missing from a state fund he founded.

Najib, 64, was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of using his position for gratification as part of a probe into missing money from state fund 1MDB.

Najib was arrested at his home on Tuesday afternoon in a stunning fall from grace, less than two months after losing an election to Mahathir Mohamad and as part of the government's probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The former premier, who spent the night in lockup, arrived at the court complex in Kuala Lumpur at 8.20am, wearing a dark blue suit and a red tie.

Crowds of media and curious onlookers jostled to catch a glance of the former premier as he was led to a sessions court where he will be read the charges.



Some members of Najib's UMNO party chanted and held up placards in solidarity with the former premier.

Earlier, state news agency Bernama broadcast Najib's convoy live as it moved slowly through morning rush-hour traffic during the long drive from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's offices in the administrative capital Putrajaya to the court in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia's attorney-general Tommy Thomas will lead the prosecution against Najib.

The charges are in connection with how RM42 million (US$10.6 million) went from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit, into Najib's personal bank account.

That is only a fraction of the total amount allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB. The US Department of Justice has said more than US$4.5 billion was siphoned from the fund.

SRC is the initial focus of the Malaysian investigators as all the suspicious transactions involving the firm were made through Malaysian entities, unlike other 1MDB-related transactions that went through foreign banks and companies.

A spokesman for Najib said on Tuesday that the SRC charges and the 1MDB investigations against the former leader were "politically motivated", and that Najib will contest these charges and clear his name in court.

Mahathir said in an interview with Channel NewsAsia last month that embezzlement and bribery with government money were among the charges that Malaysian authorities were looking to bring against Najib.

Since his loss at the polls to mentor-turned-foe Mahathir, Najib has been barred from leaving the country and had millions of dollars of items seized from properties linked to his family.

In a pre-recorded message posted on Twitter after his arrest, Najib said not all the accusations against him and his family were true.

"Let investigations be carried out. I have not had a chance to defend myself," he said.

