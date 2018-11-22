Najib Razak says he contacted Anwar Ibrahim on night of general election

SHAH ALAM: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Thursday (Nov 22) said he contacted Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim on the night of the 14th general election on May 9, but it was not to “buy over” Pakatan Harapan (PH) elected representatives.

Anwar, who was serving a jail sentence at the Sungai Buloh Prison, was at a hospital in Cheras that night.

Najib said he had been in contact with Anwar while the latter was in prison.

“I contacted Anwar (on the night of May 9) to ask how he was faring,” he said in an interview with local news agency Sinar Harian, a Malay language newspaper.

Najib said he had no plan to “buy over” PH elected representatives following the defeat of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in the 14th general election.

He said several senior BN leaders, including current United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, had called on him at his home on the night of May 9 but they did not discuss any move to entice Pakatan Harapan Members of Parliament.

“We did not discuss any move to ‘steal’ or ‘buy’ PH elected representatives to enable them to cross over (to BN),” he said.



Najib said UMNO has to be bold to be a constructive opposition in Parliament and continue to be the “voice of the people”.

He added that the party should also be open to accepting criticism from the ruling party.