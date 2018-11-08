Najib Razak questioned for four hours by anti-graft agency

PUTRAJAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak was questioned for four hours by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Thursday (Nov 8).

The questioning comes less than a month after Najib was charged on Oct 25 with six counts of criminal breach of trust involving RM6.6 billion (US$1.59 billion) of government funds. Those charges were on top of the 32 charges he already faces for money laundering and graft.

Advertisement

Mr Azam Baki, MACC's deputy chief commissioner (operations), confirmed that Najib was called in to give a statement. The 65-year-old was seen entering the premises in a vehicle at 9.40am. He left at 1.50pm.

Earlier, media reports said that Najib had been asked to assist in investigations into several cases, including the installation of solar energy panels in a Sarawak school.

A few minutes after leaving the MACC building, Najib tweeted: "I was summoned by the MACC to assist investigations, but it was not related to the solar case."