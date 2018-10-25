Najib expected to face 6 more charges for criminal breach of trust; to be jointly charged alongside former Treasury head

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak is expected to be charged on Thursday (Oct 25) with six counts of criminal breach of trust involving RM6.6 billion (US$1.59 billion) of government funds.

Former Malaysia Treasury secretary-general Irwan Serigar will also be jointly charged with him.

Najib has already pleaded not guilty to 32 charges brought against him, mostly relating to abuse of power and money laundering.



The charges are the latest in a widening investigation of corruption, launched by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after Najib was ousted in a shock general election upset in May.

Najib and Irwan were both summoned to the MACC headquarters on Wednesday to record their statements concerning payments from scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to Abu Dhabi wealth fund International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).



United States authorities allege that about US$4.5 billion was siphoned from 1MDB, which Najib founded in 2009 and chaired.



Former director-general of the research division in Prime Minister's Department, Hasanah Ab Hamid, is also expected to face a similar charge, involving government funds of RM49.9 million.

According to the court case list, their cases will be mentioned before Sessions Court judge Azman Ahmad.

It is understood that Najib and Irwan will be jointly charged with the charges, allegedly committed between December 2016 and December 2017.

Hasanah was alleged to have committed the offence between April and May last year.

The charges against them were framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code (the criminal breach of trust by public servant or agent).

Retired Federal Court Judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, appointed as senior Deputy Public Prosecutor, will lead the prosecution team.

