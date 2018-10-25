Najib, ex-treasury chief charged with criminal breach of trust involving RM6.6 billion

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak was charged on Thursday (Oct 25) with six more counts of criminal breach of trust involving RM6.6 billion (US$1.59 billion) of government funds.

Former Malaysia Treasury secretary-general Irwan Serigar was jointly charged with him. Both have claimed trial.

Najib has already pleaded not guilty to 32 charges brought against him, mostly relating to abuse of power and money laundering.



All the charges carry a punishment of imprisonment between two and 20 years, as well as a fine.

Should they be convicted, they will be exempted from whipping, which is also stipulated as a punishment for this crime, due to their age.



The prosecution asked for bail to be set at RM3 million for each of the accused.

The charges are the latest in a widening investigation of corruption, launched by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after Najib was ousted in a shock general election upset in May.

After the charges were read out, Najib's lawyer Shafee Abdullah told the judge: “We are quite delighted upon reading these charges and we are looking forward to defending him ... The charges are atrocious in its absurdity.”

Najib and Irwan were both summoned to the MACC headquarters on Wednesday to record their statements concerning payments from scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to Abu Dhabi wealth fund International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).



United States authorities allege that about US$4.5 billion was siphoned from 1MDB, which Najib founded in 2009 and chaired.



Former director-general of the research division in Prime Minister's Department, Hasanah Ab Hamid, is also expected to face a similar charge, involving government funds of RM49.9 million. Hasanah was alleged to have committed the offence between April and May last year.



The charges against them were framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code (the criminal breach of trust by public servant or agent).

Retired Federal Court judge Gopal Sri Ram is leading the prosecution team.



Additional reporting by Sumisha Naidu.

