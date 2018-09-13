Najib Razak's top lawyer expected to be charged with money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's anti-graft agency on Thursday (Sep 13) is expected to charge the lawyer of former prime minister Najib Razak with four counts of money laundering.

Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is leading a defence team for Najib who faces charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

According to a source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Muhammad Shafee was arrested earlier in the morning.

“He will be brought to the Jalan Duta Court Complex this morning to be charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001,” the source said.



No further details were available and it was not clear if the matter was related to MACC's probe into graft at 1MDB.



Muhammad Shafee has been in the spotlight after Parti Keadilan Rakyat president-elect Anwar Ibrahim on Sep 7 said that an officer from the Attorney General's Chamber had issued an affidavit claiming that Muhammad Shafee received payments amounting to RM9.5 million (US$2.3 million) from Najib in 2013 and 2014.

Muhammad Shafee was alleged to have received the money to lead the prosecution against Anwar in his appeal against his second sodomy conviction in 2015.

Muhammad Shafee denied the allegations, saying that the payments were for legal services done for UMNO and Barisan Nasional.