Two of Najib's lawyers quit, hours before he delivers statement at anti-corruption agency

KUALA LUMPUR: Two lawyers of Najib Razak have withdrawn themselves from representing him, hours before the former prime minister is due to give a statement to the anti-corruption commission.

Lawyer Harpal Singh Drewal confirmed the matter when contacted after he left Najib's home at Taman Duta in Kuala Lumpur at 10.40pm on Monday (May 21).

Advertisement

He identified the other lawyer as M Athimulan.

Harpal said the decision came after Najib’s decision to engage former solicitor-general Mohd Yusof Zainal Abiden and six other lawyers.

“We were not dismissed; we withdrew after tonight’s discussion,” he said.

Harpal told Channel NewsAsia that they withdrew as it is "difficult to work with any other team and respect for client's wishes".



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has ordered Najib to present himself at its headquarters in Putrajaya on Tuesday at 10am to assist investigations into a case involving SRC International, a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

