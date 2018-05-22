Two of Najib's lawyers quit, hours before he delivers statement at anti-corruption agency

KUALA LUMPUR: Two lawyers of Najib Razak have withdrawn themselves from representing him, hours before the former prime minister is due to give a statement to the anti-corruption commission.

Lawyer Harpal Singh Grewal confirmed the matter when contacted after he left Najib's home at Taman Duta in Kuala Lumpur at 10.40pm on Monday (May 21).

He identified the other lawyer as M Athimulan.

Harpal said the decision came after Najib’s decision to engage former solicitor-general Mohd Yusof Zainal Abiden and six other lawyers.

“We were not dismissed; we withdrew after tonight’s discussion,” he said.

Harpal told Channel NewsAsia that his decision to withdraw came from his "respect" for Najib's wishes and that it was "difficult to work with any other team".



The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has ordered Najib to present himself at its headquarters in Putrajaya on Tuesday at 10am to assist investigations into a case involving SRC International, a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) before it was placed under the finance ministry in 2012.

Last week it was reported that the MACC had found evidence that RM42 million (US$10.6 million) had been transferred from SRC International into an account of Najib's.



The Malaysian police have raided Najib's home as well as several residences linked to him in their investigations into allegations of fraud and corruption at 1MDB.

The police seized what they called a huge trove of cash, jewellery and luxury items from the residences.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing.

