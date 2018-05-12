Malaysia's Najib says to take short break, follows reports he may leave for Jakarta

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Twitter that he would take a short break to spend time with his family, hours after reports that his name was on the flight manifest of a private jet scheduled to leave for Jakarta on Saturday morning (May 12).

The manifest of the jet, which is scheduled to fly from an airport near Kuala Lumpur to the Indonesian capital at 10am, names Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor as passengers, two sources and two media reports said earlier.

"After over four decades in politics and the recent election campaign, which was regrettably personal and perhaps the most intense in Malaysian history, I will take a short break to spend time with my family whom I have not seen enough of in recent years," Najib said on Twitter.

He added that he respects the will of the people and is committed to facilitating a smooth transfer of power".

"The best interests of Malaysia and its people will always be my first priority and I intend to continue serving them in whatever capacity I can," he wrote.



"I pray that after this divisive period, the country will unite. I apologise for any shortcomings and mistakes, and I thank you, the people, for the opportunity to lead our great nation. It has been the honour of my lifetime to serve you and Malaysia."



Najib lost to former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in this week's elections. Mahathir has vowed to investigate a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was founded by Najib.

Najib has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with 1MDB.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people close to Mahathir, reported earlier on Saturday that Najib would be prevented from leaving the country. Reuters was unable to verify the report.

A source in Mahathir's government told Reuters that Najib would be taking a holiday. Malaysiakini, a news portal, cited an unnamed source close to Najib as saying that he would take a two-day break in Indonesia.

Mahathir, previously prime minister for 22 years, was once Najib's mentor but turned against him over the 1MDB scandal and led the opposition challenge to him in this week's election, defeating the coalition that had ruled Malaysia for six decades.

Mahathir has vowed to return billions of dollars lost from 1MDB.

He is expected to announce his Cabinet line-up later on Saturday.

