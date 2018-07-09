Najib supporters raise hundreds of thousands to help former PM post bail

KUALA LUMPUR: Supporters of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak have raised hundreds of thousands of ringgit to help him post the remainder of his bail, due Monday (Jul 9).

Najib was arrested and charged last week in connection with suspicious transactions at SRC International, a former unit of scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Bail was set at RM1 million (US$248,000) with two sureties in cash, the first of which has been paid by two of his children. The second instalment was due Monday.

Supporters were expected to hand over at least RM300,000 to Najib on Monday, according to local media, with the former prime minister due to pay RM500,000 that day.

The money will be handed over at Najib's Jalan Langgak Duta residence in Kuala Lumpur, news outlet Malaysiakini reported former federal territories UMNO Youth chief Mohd Razlan Rafii as saying.

Razlan, who is coordinating the Tabung Solidariti Najib (Najib Solidarity Fund), said that a total of RM310,245 had been raised, and urged supporters to show up at Najib's home on Monday morning, according to the report.

In addition, Wanita UMNO, the women's wing of Najib's party, handed over RM261,286 and two bracelets to go towards Najib's bail on Sunday.

The money and bracelets were collected from Wanita UMNO members throughout the country, said its head Dr Noraini Ahmad in a statement.

“I am very proud and touched by the sacrifices made by Wanita UMNO members to help Datuk Seri Najib," she said.

