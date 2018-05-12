Malaysia's Najib, wife blacklisted from leaving country: Immigration Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: Ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor have been blacklisted from leaving the country, immigration authorities said on Saturday.

The statement by the Malaysian Immigration Department was issued moments after the scandal-plagued former prime minister said that he and his family were taking a holiday overseas starting from Saturday and would return next week.

“I have been informed that the immigration authorities will not allow my family and me to leave the country," Najib posted on his Twitter and Facebook pages.

"I respect the directive and will remain with my family in the country."



The travel ban came as speculation mounted that Najib and Rosmah, a hugely unpopular figure due to her reported love of luxury shopping trips, were about to board a flight to fly to Indonesia.



Earlier, an angry crowd had descended on an airport near Kuala Lumpur where the couple had been expected to leave from, in a bid to stop them from departing.

Malaysian Light Strike Force police stand guard as members of the media and public gather at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport in Subang on May 12, 2018, after reports that Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor were due to board a private jet. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

After Najib's defeat at the elections, speculation mounted the pair might flee the country as former strongman premier Mahathir Mohamad has pledged to probe a massive scandal in which Najib is implicated concerning the theft of billions of dollars of state funds.

Najib said earlier on Facebook he accepted responsibility for the election loss, and while on holiday would consider his position as president of the United Malay National Organisation (UMNO) party and chairman of the Barisan Nasional coalition.

