Najib Razak to meet Malaysia's king after SRC trial adjournment

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is scheduled to meet the king at Istana Negara on Tuesday (Feb 25), his lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said, after his corruption trial was adjourned to the next day.

“Datuk Seri Najib is required to leave the court premises to PWTC by 10.30am for a meeting before heading to Istana,” he told Justice Nazlan Mohd Ghazali at the High Court, according to Malay Mail.

Earlier, Najib’s corruption trial, involving RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, was adjourned to Wednesday after the defence informed the court that a witness statement for a company director they had subpoenaed has yet to be finalised.

Najib’s lawyer Farhan Read said the witness, Rosman Abdullah, who is linked to Putra Perdana Construction, would need another day to complete his witness statement, the Malaysian Insight reported.

Justice Nazlan then adjourned the proceedings to 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Najib was hauled to court following Barisan Nasional’s massive defeat in the May 2018 polls, which saw the rise of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and the return of Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the head of government.

Claiming responsibility, Najib stepped down as the president of United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) shortly after.

The four-party PH, however, fell into turmoil this week with Dr Mahathir tendering his resignation as prime minister and chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), which had earlier pulled out of PH.

Mr Azmin Ali led an exodus of 11 members of parliament from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) to form an independent bloc in the parliament.



These actions were seen as efforts to prevent Mr Anwar Ibrahim, president of PKR, from taking over as the next prime minister.

There was growing speculation that another coalition, comprising Bersatu, United Malays National Organisation, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia and others, would be formed.

UMNO secretary-general Annuar Musa confirmed to Malay Mail on Tuesday that his party has formed a coalition with several others and they would be seeking an audience with the king later in the afternoon.