I accept my new role as opposition lawmaker: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who stepped into parliament on Monday (Jul 16) for the first time as an opposition MP, said he accepts his new role.

“I accept my new role (as an opposition MP). My priority is to serve the people, and I want to be an opposition lawmaker who is constructive," he told reporters. "We also want the democratic process in the country to proceed well."

His main priority now was to serve his constituents and Malaysians in general, Najib said.

The former leader also said he hoped that the Pakatan Harapan government would be fair to all MPs whether they were backbenchers or from the opposition.

Earlier, Najib took part in a mass walkout by opposition MPs at the parliament sitting in protest against the appointment of former Court of Appeal judge Mohamad Ariff Yusof as the new Speaker of parliament.



The opposition MPs later returned to the parliament session for their swearing-in ceremony.

In the 14th general election on May 9, the Barisan Nasional led by Najib lost to the Pakatan Harapan opposition coalition led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

However, Najib retained his Pekan seat by 24,859 votes.



Since the election, he has been charged with abuse of power and criminal breach of trust in a probe linked to how billions of dollars went missing from state fund 1MDB. Najib, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, pleaded not guilty.