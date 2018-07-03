‘I am not perfect, I am only human’: Najib Razak releases pre-recorded message following arrest

KUALA LUMPUR: “I am not perfect, I am only human. However, please believe that these accusations levelled against me and my family are not true,” said former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak.

In a pre-recorded video message released on his Twitter and Facebook page several hours after his arrest on Tuesday (Jul 3), Najib reminded Malaysians that none of the investigations into the accusations directed at him and his family have proven conclusive so far.

“I have tried my very best but I realise that it isn’t enough,” he said.

His video message to Malaysians appears to have been recorded in advance, and meant to be released in the event of an arrest.

“My dear Malaysians, if you are listening to this message, it means that actions have been taken against me,” he said.

“There has been a lot of fake news and images spread, many of them false, convoluted and slanderous. Let investigations be conducted first, I have not had the chance to defend myself,” he explained.

Saya terima bahawa hari ini adalah hari saya dan keluarga menjalani dugaan dunia. pic.twitter.com/UbjGK9GBDb — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) July 3, 2018

Najib also said that he accepted that “today is the day my family and I face the trials of life”.

Najib will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Court on Wednesday at 8.30am.

On Tuesday night, his supporters held a small vigil outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Headquarters (MACC) with some singing “God save Najib Razak”.

The demonstrators outside the MACC headquarters where the former PM is being held started singing "Allah selamatkan Najib Razak" (God save Najib Razak) https://t.co/L7PSzqtDkf — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) July 3, 2018

The supporters lit 40 candles outside the MACC building in a show of solidarity.

According to the Bernama news agency, several vehicles belonging to Najib's lawyers were seen outside his personal residence.

The report said the group of lawyers was joined by Muhammad Shafee Abdullah who had arrived at around 9pm.

The group was spotted leaving the premises at around 10.45pm. Najib's younger brother, Nizam Razak, was also spotted leaving the house.

Najib's daughter, Nooryana Najwa Najib, called on the public to think of her father "this one time when he needs us the most".

In an Instagram post uploaded late Tuesday night, she paid tribute to his "emotional and mental strength".

"For 42 years, he thinks of the 'rakyat' when he wakes up from sleep until he goes to bed ... You can paint a man black but Allah knows. If it can happen to our leaders, it can happen to anyone of us," she said.