Najib Razak questioned again by anti-graft agency over 1MDB

PUTRAJAYA: Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak returned to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters on Tuesday (Oct 16) for further questioning in relation to scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib arrived at the Putrajaya headquarters at 10am to give his statement, an MACC source told Bernama.

"Najib has arrived to give his statement in relation to 1MDB and other cases," the source told the Bernama news agency.

This is the fifth time the former leader has been called up for questioning.

On Oct 3, Najib spent about three hours at the anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing division of the police.

Malaysia's Commercial Crime Investigation Department previously said that they would again call on Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, for further information to aid in investigations.

Najib is facing more than 30 charges over the suspicious transfer of money from 1MDB and its former subsidiary into his personal bank account.