Najib Razak settles remaining RM500,000 bail

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak on Monday (Jul 9) paid up the remaining half of his RM1 million (US$248,000) bail.



Najib was charged last week with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power relating to RM42 million belonging to SRC International, a former unit of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund he founded.

Bail was set at RM1 million with two sureties in cash. The first instalment was paid by two of his children on the day he was charged. His supporters raised hundreds of thousands of ringgit for him to settle the remaining RM500,000 of his bail.



Two of Najib's children, Nooryana Najwa and Norashman, paid the money after they arrived at Jalan Duta Courts Complex in Kuala Lumpur at around 10am. They were accompanied by Nooryana Najwa’s husband Daniyar Kessibayev.

They were joined by Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor at around 11.40am.

After settling the remainder of his bail, Najib emerged from the office and was handed RM489,166 from the "Tabung Solidariti Bebaskan Najib" (Free Najib Solidarity Fund) by the Najib Razak Solidarity Secretariat head Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii.

Najib and Rosmah left in a white Toyota MPV. Najib, who looked cheerful, waved to his supporters outside the court complex.

Ex PM Najib Razak speaking outside court after the second half of his RM500k bail payment was made by his children this morning said he’s moved by the show of support since he’s charged. Donation drive has sofar collected half a million ringgit . pic.twitter.com/S545UNiKiY — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) July 9, 2018



