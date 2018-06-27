Cash, items seized from Najib-linked premises worth around RM1.1 billion: Malaysia police

KUALA LUMPUR: Up to RM1.1 billion (US$270 million) of cash and luxury items were seized from premises linked to former prime minister Najib Razak, Malaysian police said on Wednesday (Jun 27).

The raids were connected to investigations into the scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).



Chief of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Amar Singh said the value of all items seized from six premises linked to Najib in May was worth between RM900 million and RM 1.1 billion.

Singh added that of this value, RM116 million is cash, with jewellery worth around RM442 million at material cost. The latter's street value is estimated to be between RM660 million and RM880 million.

The breakdown, Singh said, was derived from items taken from six premises: The prime minister's official residence and office in Putrajaya, three units at Pavilion and from Najib's home at Jalan Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur.​​​​​​​



Twelve thousand pieces of jewellery were seized in the raids.

The jewellery seized comprises: 1,400 necklaces, 2,200 rings, 2,800 pair of earrings, 2,100 bangles, 1,600 brooches, 14 tiaras, with the most expensive item a gold necklace worth RM6.4 million.

Malaysian police said 567 handbags were seized. The value of the Hermes bags alone was RM51.3 million.



The number of watches seized was 423 from more than 100 brands - including Rolex and Chopard - valued at RM78 million. Also seized were 234 sunglasses worth RM374,000.



A closer look at thousands of rings, bangles , earrings and necklaces including tiara seized from mr Najib’s home & residences worth almost USD200 million : Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/qwGEDoFHbh — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) June 27, 2018





At a press conference, Singh said the police are verifying if some of the items seized are gifts and if so, from whom.

Last week, Najib said in an interview that the luxury items and designer handbags seized by police in May were mostly gifts to his wife and daughter.

"Appraising of value and investigations into the items were conducted from May 21 to Jun 25 - through Hari Raya," said Singh.

"Why did we take so long? The number of items seized from the raids was too big and we wanted to ensure the integrity of these items. The appraisers and experts could only provide the cost of the raw materials. The estimates do not include workmanship and ancillary costs."

He added: "This is the biggest seizure in the history of Malaysia."

He also said that the cash and jewellery were now in Bank Negara, before saying: "We should be calling Najib and (his wife) Rosmah soon."

