Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor arrives at Malaysian anti-graft agency for questioning

PUTRAJAYA: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, arrived at Malaysia's anti-graft agency headquarters in Putrajaya for a second round of questioning on Wednesday (Sep 26).

She was summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist with investigations involving the beleaguered state fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

She arrived at MACC at 9.50am flanked by her lawyers and looking solemn.



There has been speculation that Rosmah could soon be charged, with local media reporting that she may face more than 20 criminal charges that mostly relate to money laundering.



Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at Anti-Corruption Agency for questioning in Putrajaya, Wednesday, Sep 26, 2018. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)

On Monday, MACC’s chief commissioner said the agency had completed its investigation on Rosmah and submitted its report to the Attorney-General for further action.

The meeting with MACC on Wednesday is her second in connection with the agency’s probe into the suspicious transfer of funds into Najib’s bank account. Her first round of questioning in June lasted three hours.

Her husband Najib faces more than 30 charges of money laundering, abuse of power and criminal breach of trust, as authorities ramp up their investigation into 1MDB and SRC International, a former unit of the scandal-plagued state fund.

He has denied all charges.

Last week, an MACC official said more charges could be brought against individuals over 1MDB.

When asked if Rosmah could face charges, the official said: "I'm not denying that."



Rosmah has long been in the public eye for flaunting a range of Hermes Birkin handbags and showy jewellery, and spending thousands of dollars in shopping sprees around the world.

Her penchant for designer goods has raised eyebrows in Malaysia, with many asking how she has been able to afford the luxury items on her husband's government salary.

Isteri bekas Perdana Menteri Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor tiba di Ibu Pejabat Suruhanjaya Pencegahan Rasuah Malaysia (SPRM) Putrajaya pukul 9.50 pagi menaiki Proton Perdana berwarna gelap. pic.twitter.com/GgyVMXhTzg — Bernama News Channel (@BernamaNewsCH) September 26, 2018

The couple's world has been turned upside down since Najib suffered a shock election defeat on May 9 to his one-time mentor Mahathir Mohamad, who swiftly reopened a probe into 1MDB.

The US Department of Justice has alleged that more than US$4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB and that about US$680 million ended up in Najib's personal bank account.

Najib and Rosmah have both been barred from leaving the country and their home and other properties linked to them have been searched by the police as part of the 1MDB investigations.

The haul seized from their homes - Malaysia's biggest and worth up to US$275 million - included 567 handbags and 423 watches. A total of 12,000 pieces of jewellery were also seized, including 1,400 necklaces, 2,200 rings, 2,800 pairs of earrings and 14 tiaras.

Rosmah has drawn comparisons to Imelda Marcos, who left behind more than 1,200 pairs of shoes when her husband Ferdinand Marcos was ousted as president of the Philippines in 1986.

Najib has said most of the items seized from his houses were gifts given to his wife and daughter and had nothing to do with 1MDB.

