Najib Razak withdraws second defamation suit related to 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak on Monday (May 28) withdrew a three-year-old defamation suit against Member of Parliament for Damansara Tony Pua Kiam Wee and owner of news portal Mediarakyat.net Chan Chee Kong.

The defamation suit was filed on Mar 5, 2015, by Najib, who claimed that Pua made libellous remarks about state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at a fundraising dinner for the Democratic Action Party (DAP) on Nov 13, 2014.

A recording of the speech was uploaded onto Mediarakyat.net's YouTube channel and website with a title that had alleged libellous remarks on 1MDB.

Najib's lawyer Mohd Hafarizam Harun told reporters that he was instructed to withdraw the suit and that Najib had agreed to drop the legal action on undisclosed terms.

"The lawyers for the defendants also agreed with our withdrawal application with no liberty to file afresh,” he said after meeting High Court Judge Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim when the case came up for mention.

Pua's lawyer Michelle Ng and Chan's lawyer Shahid Adli Kamarudin confirmed the matter with Bernama.

The high court had initially set the suit's hearing date for Sep 18 to 20.

Najib, who had founded the now scandal-plagued 1MDB, said that Pua's speech contained words that referred to and related to him.

Najib contended that the publication of the defamatory words had damaged his reputation as the recording of the speech was widely accessible on the Internet and could be shared.

This is the second defamation suit withdrawal by Najib. On May 22, he withdrew another suit against former president of the Malaysian Chinese Association Ling Liong Sik over an online news article that alleged that the former prime minister had abused funds belonging to 1MDB.