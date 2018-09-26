Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor questioned for 13 hours by Malaysia's anti-graft agency

PUTRAJAYA: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, was grilled for about 13 hours by Malaysia's anti-graft agency on Wednesday (Sep 26), in relation to the suspicious transfer of funds into Najib Razak's bank account.

Rosmah arrived at Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters at Putrajaya at 9.50am and only left at about 10.50pm.

Advertisement

Visibly tired, the 66-year-old told reporters she was "ok" as she made her way to a waiting car.

“I'm ok. Alhamdulillah,” she said, smiling to the media.

It was learned that MACC had given Rosmah the option to stop giving her statement at 6.30pm and to resume the process tomorrow. However, she chose to continue.

“Rosmah has completed giving statement and does not need not be present at MACC tomorrow,” said her lawyer K Kumaraendran.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a long day at MACC , 66 yr old Rosmah finally got to go home. Visibly tired , she said she’s ok when pressed by reporters . Her lawyers said they are not expected to be back at MACC tomorrow pic.twitter.com/FccQlJxDvr — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) September 26, 2018

Rosmah Mansor left the MACC headquarters after she was questioned for about 13 hours. (Images: Twitter/Melissa Goh)

This is the second time she has been questioned by the MACC. Her first round of questioning in June lasted three hours.

On Sep 20, Najib pleaded not guilty to 25 charges related to abuse of power and money laundering over hundreds of millions of dollars of funds received in his personal bank account.

The charges include four counts of abuse of power involving RM2.3 billion (US$556.23 million) in state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The charges bring the total number against Najib to 32 as investigators ramp up a probe into how billions went missing from scandal-plagued 1MDB, which he founded and chaired.

Additional reporting by Melissa Goh.