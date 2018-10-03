Malaysia again questions Najib and Rosmah in 1MDB probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities once again called in former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, for questioning on Wednesday in an investigation into alleged graft linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib, whose coalition suffered a stunning election defeat in May, faces 32 charges ranging from money laundering to abuse of power and criminal breach of trust in the effort to uncover how billions of dollars went missing from 1MDB.

Advertisement

Najib, 64, arrived at the anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing division of the police at 9.40am to give a statement in connection with a money-laundering probe, media said. He was seen leaving at about 1pm.

This is the fourth time the former leader has been called up for questioning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rosmah was summoned separately for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the administrative capital of Putrajaya, her second visit in as many weeks.

Later on Wednesday, Rosmah's lawyers confirmed to Channel NewsAsia that she had been arrested. She is expected to face more than 20 charges, mostly for money laundering.



Anti-graft investigators spent nearly 13 hours recording Rosmah's statement last week as part of their inquiry into 1MDB.



The couple's world has been turned upside down since Najib lost the May election to his one-time mentor Mahathir Mohamad, who swiftly reopened a probe into 1MDB.

Corruption accusations have dogged Najib for years, and came to a head in 2015, when the Wall Street Journal reported that nearly US$700 million in 1MDB funds was diverted to his personal bank account.

Rosmah, 66, has long been in the public eye over her penchant for handbags, jewellery and shopping sprees.