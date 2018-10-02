Najib, Rosmah to be questioned by authorities again

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife will both be questioned by authorities on Wednesday (Oct 3) morning in connection with scandal-plagued state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib is due for questioning at the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention Unit (AMLA), Channel NewsAsia confirmed with authorities.

Rosmah Mansor is set for her third round of questioning at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commision (MACC), her lawyer told Channel NewsAsia.



She was questioned for more than 12 hours last week in connection with 1MDB, after she was first questioned for three hours in June.

Quoting a source, news portal Malaysiakini said Wednesday’s round of questioning will likely be her last with an arrest a possibility.

Najib has been charged with more than 30 counts of corruption and money laundering in the investigation into how billions of dollars went missing from 1MDB.

