Najib, Rosmah to pay RM20,000 costs after dropping defamation suit against Rafizi, news portal

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor on Tuesday (Jun 26) have dropped a defamation suit against People's Justice Party (PKR) vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli and an online news portal owner.

Lawyer Ranjit Singh, representing Mohd Rafizi, told reporters that the court ordered the couple to pay RM20,000 costs to Mohd Rafizi and Media Rakyat owner Chan Chee Kong.

He said the defendants also withdrew their counter-claim against the plaintiffs with no order as to cost.

Lawyer Mohd Hafarizam Harun, representing Najib and Rosmah, confirmed the matter.

Najib and Rosmah filed the suit on Apr 16, 2015, claiming that Mohd Rafizi, who was then Pandan member of parliament, had made a disparaging statement against them at a forum on oil subsidy in Bandar Tun Razak on Nov 22, 2014.

The couple also claimed that Chan had shared the recording on Media Rakyat's Facebook account, which could be freely accessed by Internet users worldwide.

The couple had sought general, aggravated and exemplary damages deemed fit by the court, interest and costs.

This is the fifth lawsuit Najib has dropped in recent months.

He withdrew lawsuits against former Malaysian Chinese Association president Dr Ling Liong Sik on May 22, as well as Damansara member of parliament Tony Pua Kiam Wee and Chan on May 28 over scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

On Jun 1, Najib dropped a lawsuit against media outlet Harakah and Harakahdaily over 1MDB, while on Jun 20, Najib and United Malays National Organisation executive secretary Ab Rauf Yusoh withdrew their defamation suit against Mkini Dotcom Sdn Bhd and two others over a series of readers' posts published on the website in 2014.