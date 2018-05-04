Najib’s message to early voters: Real hope lies with Barisan Nasional

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday (May 4) urged police and military personnel going for early voting on Saturday to take into account the facts and what the government has done for them and the country.

“The fact is, real ‘harapan’ (hope) is with Barisan Nasional,” said Mr Najib, who is also chairman of the BN coalition.

He added that the opposition does not appreciate the deeds and sacrifices of Malaysia’s security forces.

“The opposition, besides ridiculing the functions and responsibilities of civil servants and the security forces, also intends to reduce the number of civil servants.

“Penang Institute, for example, once said that Malaysia should have only 430,000 civil servants,” Mr Najib said in a post on his official blog. He added that this means 1.2 million civil servants would lose their jobs if the opposition had their way.

Mr Najib highlighted how his government has taken care of the security forces’ welfare, pointing to promises made in the BN manifesto for the general election.

"It includes providing 45,000 units of Armed Forces family homes by 2030, some 10,000 units of houses under the ‘One Personnel, One House’ (SASaR) Programme, 10,000 units of 1Malaysia Public Servants Housing Programme (PPA1M) for the police and a special higher Haj quota for ex-servicemen and retired policemen,” he said.

Mr Najib recalled the 2013 Lahad Datu intrusion in Sabah which claimed the lives of several members of the security forces.

"I still remember the weeping of the family members of the security forces personnel who died in the defence of national sovereignty, but the opposition ridiculed the sacrifice and some even went to the extent of saying the intrusion was orchestrated.

"I remember the incident clearly because I went down to the ground to meet all of you (security personnel and family members), and every year I think of how to continue enhancing the quality of your lives,” he said.

"Choose stability, choose prosperity, choose success. Choose #HebatkanNegaraku to make our country great,” he added.