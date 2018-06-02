Najib slams finance minister for ‘guesstimates’ on Malaysian debt, high-speed rail

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has questioned Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s figures on the country’s debt and cost of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project, telling him not to resort to “politically-motivated guesstimates”.

“Accurate figures should also be given in order not to confuse or mislead the people,” Mr Najib wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday (Jun 2).

He reiterated that Mr Lim “spooked the financial market” by stating that the national debt is RM1 trillion (US$250 billion).

“It was only after various parties including myself had questioned did he clarify that the official government debt remains at RM686.8 billion or 50.8 per cent of our GDP,” said Mr Najib, claiming that this figure is the lowest in 10 years.

“As a result of the unnecessary spooking, the stock market has experienced 18 consecutive days of foreign outflows,” he added.

On the KL-Singapore high-speed rail, which the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has decided to cancel, Mr Najib said the cost of the project was also “inflated” by the new administration.

“The finance minister claims his inflated figure of RM110 billion includes interest costs. How he arrived at this figure is unclear as the international tender which requires those participating to propose their financing packages only closes in December 2018,” Mr Najib pointed out.

He had previously said that the project costs about RM72 billion, including land acquisition cost, instead of RM110 billion.

“The finance minister continues to ignore requests by multiple parties to reveal the feasibility and economic impact studies for the HSR project,” said Mr Najib. “In the interest of transparency, these reports should be revealed to the public to determine if the best interest of Malaysia is served by cancelling the project.”

At the end of his lengthy Facebook post, Mr Najib called on the new government to focus on delivering their promises to the people instead of “playing politics”.

“The elections are over. You have won and we have lost,” he said.

“The focus should now be to safeguard our country's economic growth, jobs and financial stability - not playing politics with inflated ‘guesstimates’ to provide an excuse for not delivering on PH's manifesto as per your promised timeline.”

“A few months ago, the World Bank and the IMF (International Monetary Fund) reported that the then Barisan Nasional-led Malaysia will reach high-income nation status in as early as in three year’s time.

“The PH government should ensure we remain on course to meet this target,” he added.



