Najib's son criticised for catching World Cup final in Moscow

KUALA LUMPUR: The son of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, Mr Nazifuddin Najib, has found himself mired in controversy again after he shared photos of himself at the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday (Jul 15).

The businessman posted several photos of his trip on Facebook, including one of himself at Luzhniki Stadium, where the match between France and Croatia was held.

"Yeah! Finals!!! Croatia against France, which is your choice?" Nazifuddin wrote.



In a second Facebook post minutes later, he shared a photo of him and former France international Christian Karembeu.



The posts drew criticism from netizens, who noted that Mr Nazifuddin's jet-setting lifestyle comes amid purported struggles by his father to post bail after he was charged for his alleged involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

Supporters of Najib had raised hundreds of thousands of ringgit to help him post part of his bail.



In addition, Najib had said last week that after authorities froze his personal bank account, he faced difficulties paying the bills, including his daughter's medical bills. Najib's eldest daughter, Puteri Norlisa, is reported to be undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.



Before his trip to Moscow, Mr Nazifuddin was spotted in Taiwan wining and dining with Taiwanese actress Celia Chang.

Ms Chang reportedly denied that they were in a relationship, and said she was the one who paid for their meals.

