Najib to face several more charges relating to 1MDB: Malaysian police

GEORGE TOWN: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will face several more charges related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim on Thursday (Sep 27).



"Yes, there will be more charges (in court) on Najib because many more investigations are being carried out on him including investigation under Section 409 of the Penal Code (breach of trust), The Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFA).



"Only, it takes some time as I have said earlier, the case needs close scrutiny because some of the evidence are abroad and we need to go through the Attorney-General’s Chambers to obtain them," he said, adding that the countries which authorities are in contact with include Switzerland, Singapore and the United States.

"We have already taken action ... by contacting their respective AGs and a discussion had been carried out but the investigation would take time,” he said.



Najib was last week charged with 21 counts of money laundering, bringing the total number of charges he faces to 32, as investigators ramp up a probe into how billions went missing from scandal-plagued 1MDB, which he founded and chaired.



Najib's wife, Rosmah Mansor, has been questioned twice by Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission, and is set to be called up by the police next.

Noor Rashid said the police want Rosmah to assist in the investigation into the seizure of jewellery, some of which belonged to her. The items are believed to be related to the 1MDB case.



"Now we are in the process of identifying the jewellery seized and experts as well as related companies are carrying out investigations ... after all these have been completed, the police will call up Rosmah to assist in the investigation especially to confirm whether the jewellery belonged to her,” he said.



He added that police did not rule out the possibility that Member of Parliament for Baling, Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, was also involved in the 1MDB case.



Abdul Azeez was detained on Wednesday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in the investigation.



"To date, police have recorded statements from 64 individuals and possibly more people would be called up. The 1MDB case is a big one and many aspects must be scrutinised and there are numerous divisions in the case that police must investigate. Give space to the police,” he added.