Najib takes aim at Pakatan Harapan government in U-turn video

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak has continued to hit out at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government on social media, this time through a video showing a vehicle executing a high-speed U-turn.





In a Facebook post on Thursday (Dec 20), Najib accused the current government of flip-flopping on election promises.

"I have this video on standby exclusive for them. Don’t have to request to share, just use it. There will be many other opportunities to use this again," he wrote.

His post has since attracted more than 3,000 comments and over 4,500 shares.

Some lauded him for the comic relief.

"Every morning must open Najib's page to see his latest post ... this is funny," wrote a Facebook user.

Others mocked Najib for his efforts.

“Same like you last time Datuk … at first say you don’t know Jho Low... after that you say Jho Low is an important figure in 1MDB … then finally say you’ve been conned by Jho Low,” wrote another Facebook user, referring to the scandal surrounding state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad and fugitive businessmen Jho Low.

The PH government has received flak for failing to deliver some of its election promises, such as the deferment of payments for loans taken for higher education and making all roads toll-free.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad replies to a question following a speech at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Oct 25, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

On Thursday, prime minister Mahathir Mohamad noted that if PH fails to fulfill promises made in its election manifesto, people will reject his coalition in the next round of election.

He said that the election pledges were drafted to pressure the Barisan Nasional coalition, without realising that it would be difficult to implement them if PH won.

“Of course, it will sometimes be difficult to make good on them, but whether it’s difficult or not, we must show we are working as hard as we can to fulfil them,” he was reported as saying by The Malaysian Insight.

Rafizi Ramli speaks to a crowd. (File photo: AFP/Saeed Khan)

Meanwhile, Mr Rafizi Ramli, a senior figure in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), said this week that Dr Mahathir’s approval rating has slipped.

PKR is a component party of the PH coalition.

Citing opinion polls, Mr Rafizi said Dr Mahathir’s approval rating has fallen to 53 per cent in the past six months, down 19 percentage points from the 72 per cent approval rating in June.

“From the first post-GE14 (14th general election) survey until this month’s poll, reducing higher cost of living and fulfilling election promises top the key concerns of the voters across the board,” he was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight.

“After a while, the public is losing patience with what is seen as mere excuses on the part of the PH administration.”