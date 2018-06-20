Najib, UMNO withdraw suit against Malaysiakini

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak and UMNO executive secretary Ab Rauf Yusoh on Wednesday (Jun 20) applied to withdraw their suit against Mkini Dotcom, Malaysiakini editor-in-chief Steven Gan and former chief editor Fathi Aris Omar over a series of readers' posts published on the website four years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Faizah Jamaludin allowed the application after meeting the counsel for all parties involved in chambers here with no order to cost.

Advertisement

Lawyer Nor Hazira Abu Haiyan, representing Najib and Ab Rauf, when met by reporters said the suit was withdrawn with no liberty for refiling.

Lawyer A Surendra, representing Mkini Dotcom, Steven Gan and Fathi Aris, when asked the plaintiffs’ reason for withdrawing the suit, said no reason was given.

The suit was filed on May 30, 2014, by Najib, in his personal capacity and Ab Rauf, on behalf of UMNO.

It centred on two articles published by Malaysiakini on the www.malaysiakini.com portal in the Yoursay column, titled "A case of the PM reaping what he sows" and "How much will Najib spend to keep Terengganu?".

Advertisement

Advertisement

They claimed that the publication of the two articles had marred their reputation and sparked allusions that UMNO was incompetent as a political body and the backbone of the Barisan Nasional.