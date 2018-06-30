‘We must repent and correct our ways’: Najib’s message to UMNO leaders

PEKAN: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Saturday (Jun 30) called on leaders and members of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) to change and discard "money politics" in party elections.

It is not enough just to change the party's leaders, said Najib, but members should also change their attitude, values, approach, behaviour and everything else so that the people could accept them again.

Advertisement

“Maybe God wanted to teach us a lesson for our weaknesses. We must repent and correct our ways,” the former UMNO president said, acknowledging that he had made mistakes because he had not done what he should have as a leader.

Speaking at the opening the UMNO Pekan Division delegates meeting at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Convention Hall, Najib added that UMNO leaders and members should be ready to make sacrifices and not see the party as a source of livelihood.

In addition, Najib said that UMNO should emulate Pakatan Harapan, which was able to endear itself to the people and gain their support in Malaysia's 14th general election without having to incur huge expenses.

The historic election saw Najib's then-ruling Barisan Nasional coalition defeated by Pakatan Harapan after decades in power.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Said Najib: “In the last general election, we lost to a party that did not spend much money; we did not know where their divisional offices were, their canopies were the earliest to close, but even when we flocked to our canopies, we still lost.

“When we are not paid, we get annoyed; when money is given, we say we did not receive it," he said. "There were candidates who kept for themselves the money meant for spending (in the election campaign). How could we have not lost? If we had such an attitude, then we were the cause of our party’s defeat."

Najib added that the party had its own internal weaknesses, and that this occurred at "all levels".

“Yes, our opponents attacked us with all kinds of false promises, but we had our internal weaknesses too," he said. "Although I accepted the moral responsibility for our defeat by resigning (as party president), the fact is the weaknesses and irregularities occurred at all levels of the party."

Added Najib: “I accepted the responsibility, the others remained silent. But, never mind, they do not have to resign. If everyone resigns, our party will be crippled. Let me be the one to step down. The others can help rectify the situation."

UNNECESSARY TO FREEZE UMNO ACCOUNTS: NAJIB

Najib also questioned the government’s freezing of numerous bank accounts allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The accounts include those of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).

Najib said authorities should have only frozen the accounts of individuals under investigation and should not "target" party accounts.

Saying that it was unnecessary to freeze accounts during any investigation, Najib maintained that UMNO was innocent.

“If an individual has committed wrong, act against that individual. Do not act against UMNO. Do not act against political parties because their members function in a democratic system," he said.

“We have a heavy responsibility to discharge with regard to the people. We are not having fun."

His remarks came after the special task force investigating Malaysian state investment firm 1MDB confirmed that several bank accounts, including those of UMNO and other political parties "believed to be involved in the misappropriation of funds" from 1MDB, had been frozen.

