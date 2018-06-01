Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor to give statement at anti-graft commission

KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, has been hauled up by the country's anti-corruption authorities to assist in their probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary SRC International.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Friday (Jun 1) issued a notice to Rosmah to be at its headquarters in Putrajaya on Tuesday at 11am to give a statement.

According to a source at MACC, the notice was handed over by an MACC officer at Rosmah and Najib's residence in Jalan Langgak Duta at 4pm.

Several MACC officers were seen leaving the residence at 5.30pm with a bag believed to contain documents taken from the residence.



SRC International was set up in 2011 by the previous Barisan Nasional government and was a unit of the scandal-plagued sovereign fund 1MDB before it was placed under the Finance Ministry in 2012.



Najib, defeated in a stunning election loss last month by his mentor-turned-rival, Mahathir Mohamad, has become the subject of a money-laundering probe. He and Rosmah have been barred from leaving the country.

Najib made a statement to the agency last month about a suspicious transfer of US$10.6 million to his bank account.

The sum, however, is just a fraction of billions of dollars allegedly siphoned from state fund 1MDB, a scandal that dogged the last three years of Najib's near-decade-long rule and a key reason why he was voted out in the May 9 election.

Najib has denied wrongdoing.

Attention has focused on Rosmah after police discovered hundreds of luxury handbags and a stash of jewellery and cash during raids on apartments linked to Najib and his family.

Malaysian police have said cash of RM114 million (US$28.6 million) and more than 400 handbags were seized. Experts were being brought in to provide a valuation of the jewellery, watches and other seized items.

1MDB is the subject of money-laundering probes in at least six countries including Singapore, the United States and Switzerland. Singapore and Malaysian authorities have agreed to work together to recover money believed to have been misappropriated from the fund.

The US Justice Department is seeking to recover more than US$1.7 billion in assets traceable to funds allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB.

Lawsuits filed in the United States allege that more than US$4.5 billion was diverted from 1MDB and laundered through a web of shell companies and bank accounts.

