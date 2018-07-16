Najib withdraws suits against Malaysia attorney-general, 1MDB investigators

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak withdrew his lawsuits on Monday (Jul 16) against three top officials investigating the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The three are Attorney-General Tommy Thomas, anti-graft chief Mohd Shukri Abdull and police commercial crimes head Amar Singh Ishar Singh.

The withdrawal was based on grounds that the suits were filed before Najib was arrested and charged earlier in July, in connection with suspicious transactions at SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.



Najib's lawyer Badrul Hisham Abdullah said adjustments would be made to the lawsuits before filing a fresh case.

NAJIB CLAIMS INVESTIGATORS ARE PREJUDICED AGAINST HIM

The original lawsuits against Shukri, Singh and Thomas were filed separately on Jun 30, claiming that the three were prejudiced against Najib over the course of the investigations.



Najib claimed that Shukri, in a press conference held soon after he was appointed chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), had concluded that the former prime minister received RM42 million (US$10.6 million) from SRC International.



This was even before Najib was called to give his statements to the MACC.

“The press statement made by Mohd Shukri was vengeful and has portrayed me as (being) guilty. As such, his (Shukri’s) integrity and professionalism can be disputed as he should stay neutral until the investigation into the case has been completed, but he chooses to punish without concrete evidence,” said Najib in his supporting affidavit.

Najib also claimed that he would not be accorded a fair and transparent investigation, and believed that Shukri was not qualified to lead the MACC investigation team and to be a member in the 1MDB task force.

In his lawsuit against Singh, Najib said that the raids conducted on several properties, including those where his children live, did not comply with the standard operating procedure.

As for the suit against Thomas, Najib claimed that before he was appointed attorney-general, Thomas had written an article entitled "Grand Lacerny in 1MDB" in July 2016, which concluded that the money deposited into the former prime minister’s personal account belonged to 1MDB.

Najib claimed that through that article, it was clear that Thomas did not like him and raised his concern that Thomas might find means to ensure a charge against him for any reason.

