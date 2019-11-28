Naked Dutch model's death plunge was murder, say Malaysian police

KUALA LUMPUR: The death of a teenage Dutch model who fell naked from an upmarket apartment, allegedly after drug-fuelled group sex, is being treated as murder, Malaysian police said.

Ivana Smit tumbled from the 20th floor of a Kuala Lumpur condominium and landed on a sixth floor balcony in December 2017.

Her death made headlines after claims emerged that an American and his Kazakh wife living there, together with 18-year-old Smit, had consumed large quantities of drugs and alcohol and had group sex.

Police at first dismissed suggestions of foul play and a coroner ruled earlier this year that no one was criminally involved, while conceding there was likely a struggle before she fell.

But Smit's family lodged a legal challenge and the High Court last week overturned the coroner's decision, ruling that "persons known or unknown" were involved and ordered a new probe.

Police announced Wednesday (Nov 27) that the death of Smit, who reportedly lived in Malaysia since childhood, had been reclassified as murder and they were re-opening investigations.

A task force will be formed for the case, said Huzir Mohamed, head of the police's criminal investigation department.

"We will recall witnesses from whom we have taken statements, and call witnesses who were not previously interviewed," he said.

Police did not say who they planned to question. The couple linked to the case are reported to have left the country.

