China's Nanjing tells residents not to leave city after 9 airport workers contract COVID-19

BEIJING: The Chinese city of Nanjing on Wednesday (Jul 21) urged its citizens not to leave the city unless necessary after nine airport workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province, said those who leave will have to produce negative results of a COVID-19 test within 48 hours before departure.

The city's government reported late on Tuesday that the airport workers had tested positive in a routine round of nucleic acid testing at the airport and more samples were being analysed.



Residents in higher-risk communities in the city are required to stay at home while one neighbourhood is being sealed off, the Nanjing government said.



China reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Jul 20 versus 65 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 20 originated overseas, and two were local transmissions, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily bulletin. All of the local cases were in the southwestern border province of Yunnan, it added.

Another 23 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected in China on July 20, including one local infection in the eastern province of Jiangsu. That compared to 19 a day earlier.

China does not count asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.

It is not immediately clear if any of Nanjing's cases are included in the NHC's tally on Wednesday.



China's total accumulated COVID-19 cases have now reached 92,364, with deaths unchanged at 4,636.

