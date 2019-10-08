NBA will not regulate player, employee speech: Commissioner

NBA - Washington Wizards v New York Knicks
Commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver during a press conference before an NBA match. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/Files)
TOKYO: The NBA will not regulate the speech of players, employees and owners, the organisation's commissioner said Tuesday (Oct 8) after a tweet from a Houston Rockets executive sparked a backlash in China.

The tweet by the team's general manager supporting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong has infuriated fans in China, a major market for the organisation.

"The NBA will not put itself in a position of regulating what players, employees and team owners say or will not say on these issues. We simply could not operate that way," commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Source: AFP/nh

