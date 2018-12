BEIJING: China's agriculture ministry on Tuesday reported a new outbreak of African swine fever in the city of Huizhou in the southern province of Guangdong, which has killed 11 pigs on a farm of 90 pigs.

China has already reported more than 90 cases of the incurable disease since it was first detected in the country in early August.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)