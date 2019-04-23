New earthquake strikes Philippines as hunt for survivors continues

MANILA: A fresh earthquake hit the Philippines on Tuesday (Apr 23), even as rescuers scramble to reach survivors from a strong quake a day earlier.

The latest temblor struck the southern Philippines at 1.37pm, with the epicentre at San Julian in eastern Samar, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

It put the magnitude at 6.2.

Authorities are assessing possible damage from the latest quake, which struck at a depth of 70km, but warned that residents should expect aftershocks.



The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake measured 6.3 on the Richter scale. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.



The latest temblor was felt in Catbalogan City, Leyte and Tacloban City, which bore the brunt of Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.



Monday's quake struck northwest of the capital Manila on the main island of Luzon, killing at least 15 people and injuring more than 100.

Rescue teams are scrambling to reach about two dozen people feared buried under a building near Manila.



The worst of Monday's damage was in the province of Pampanga. The toll could rise as crews fanned out across the mostly rural region to assess damage in isolated hamlets that lost power and communications in one of the area's strongest tremors in years.



More than 400 aftershocks have been registered since the initial quake, Philippine seismologists said.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

This is a developing story.