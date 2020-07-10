New Hong Kong coronavirus cases stay high for 3rd day

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 38 new coronavirus cases on Friday (Jul 10), edging down from Thursday's 42 but broadly in line with a sharp increase that the city has registered over the past three days.

Amid concerns of a renewed community spread it had reported mostly imported cases for months, authorities said 32 of the new cases were locally transmitted, little changed from Thursday's 34.

The total number of cases in the global financial hub since late January stands at 1,404, of whom seven have died.

