New Johor chief minister unveils revamped executive council

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s new Chief Minister Sahruddin Jamal on Monday (Apr 22) unveiled his state executive council line-up, bringing in fresh faces to fill key positions in transport, environment and religious affairs.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Tenang assemblyman Mohd Solihan Badri took over the Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee from Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Mazlan Bujang.

Democratic Action Party’s Jementah assemblyman Tan Chen Choon will helm the Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee, which was held by Skudai assemblyman Tan Hong Pin.

A new Religious Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee was also created. This will be led by PPBM’s Bukit Permai assemblyman Tosrin Jarvanthi.

In a statement after the new councillors were sworn in before Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the chief minister expressed his gratitude to the ruler for his royal assent to the appointments.

“I hope the excos with these new portfolios will bear their responsibility with honesty, sincerity and integrity, prioritise the interests of the people over their own, and facilitate the smooth administration of the state,” he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

Dr Sahruddin was sworn in as Johor’s 17th chief minister on Apr 14. He was Johor’s Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman before being appointed chief minister after the resignation of Mr Osman Sapian earlier in the month.

Mr Osman was the shortest-serving chief minister of Johor, being in office for just 11 months after Pakatan Harapan (PH) gave him the coveted post following the coalition ousting Barisan Nasional in the state in the general election last May.

There was initial confusion over whether Mr Osman's replacement should be decided by the federal government or the Johor ruler.

On Monday, the sultan’s Facebook page carried a post on the 10 state executive councillors, including the three new faces.

​​​​​​​Dr Sahruddin was also conferred a state award that carries the title “Datuk” by the sultan.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir said that the royal family had no influence over the selection of the state committee.

"The sultan has no influence and I suppose it is Johor PH (which made the decision)," he told reporters.