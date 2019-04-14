New Johor chief minister sworn in

JOHOR BAHRU: Bukit Kepong assemblyman Dr Sahruddin Jamal was sworn in as Johor’s 17th chief minister at Istana Bukit Serene on Sunday (Apr 14).

Dr Sahruddin, 43, was Johor Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman before this.



Sultan Johor mahu MB baharu beri keutamaan isu pencemaran sungai — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) April 14, 2019

The Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary holds an MBBS degree from Universiti Hasanuddin, Makassar, Indonesia.



Before entering the realm of politics, he operated his own clinic, Klinik Dr Sahruddin, in Bukit Pasir, Pagoh.



His wife Dr Nila Armila Mukdan is also a doctor and they have three daughters.

The Sultan of Johor Ibrahim Iskandar gave his consent on the appointment of a new menteri besar of the state after accepting the resignation of Osman Sapian on Saturday.



Since the resignation of Osman on Tuesday, uppermost on the minds of many Johoreans is the direction the PH government in the state will taking after this.

Osman, at a press conference after his audience with the sultan pertaining to his resignation as mentri besar yesterday, had stated that His Royal Highness would be imposing certain conditions on the new chief minister.

According to him, among them were a revamp of the state executive council.

Osman is the shortest-serving chief minister of Johor, being in office for just 11 months after Pakatan Harapan gave him the coveted post following the coalition ousting Barisan Nasional in the state in the general election last May.

