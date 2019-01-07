New Malaysia king to be elected on Jan 24

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Council of Rulers will meet on Jan 24 to elect a new king and deputy, the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said on Monday (Jan 7).

The new rulers will then be sworn in on Jan 31.



Syed Danial said the dates were decided by the rulers during their meeting at the Istana Negara on Monday morning.



The meeting was attended by the rulers of Terengganu, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Perak and Kedah.

The meeting was convened following Sultan Muhammad V's move to step down as Malaysia's king on Sunday after just two years on the throne. His abdication is the first in Malaysia's history.



In Malaysia's constitutional monarchy system, the election for the king is held on a rotational basis every five years. A vote must be held within four weeks of the position becoming vacant.

The king assumes a largely ceremonial role, including acting as custodian of Islam in the Muslim-majority country. The king's assent is also needed for the appointment of a prime minister and various senior officials.

According to the rotation in place, the Sultan of Pahang would be next in line. This is followed by the Sultan of Johor.

Earlier in the day, prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said the government hopes that Malaysia’s new king will be selected as soon as possible.

He said the election had to be expedited because he had to have an audience with the king on certain matters.

"The government accepts the decision of (the Sultan of Kelantan) Sultan Muhammad V to step down," the prime minister told reporters after opening the Terengganu office of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

"It is in accordance with the constitution."