New regional cancer centre to open in Johor by end-2020

JOHOR BAHRU: A new regional cancer treatment centre will be built in Iskandar Puteri, the Sultan of Johor announced on Sunday (Apr 1).



Led by Singapore-headquartered healthcare specialist Asian American Medical Group (AAMG), the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Centre (TLJCC) will be a private regional centre for cancer treatment, research and education.

Construction will start by the third quarter of 2018, and the centre is expected to begin operations by the end of 2020.

Under its first phase, it will offer things such as diagnostics and imaging, personalised oncology using gene profiling and targeted chemotherapy and immunotherapy and radiation therapy.

It will have a built-up area of about 14,000 sq m with an ambulatory cancer facility with 30 day beds, and will be able to treat up to 7,000 patients annually.

Plans for phase two include a Syariah-compliant women's wing, operating rooms, a laboratory for nuclear medicine and advanced molecular diagnostics and a specialist medical mall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"TLJCC will aim to set a new standard for the diagnosis and holistic treatment of cancer. Apart from serving Malaysians, its close proximity to Singapore can position Johor as a leading medical destination with the best oncological care in the region," said AAMG Executive Chairman Tan Kai Chah.



"The project is about a 25-minute drive from Senai International Airport, 25 minutes from Malaysia-Singapore Second Link and 40 minutes from Johor-Singapore Causeway. The centre will be built near Horizon Hills in Iskandar Puteri,” added Dr Tan.



In his opening speech on Sunday, the Sultan of Johor said the centre was another step towards fulfilling the dream of his late son, Tunku Abdul Jalil, who died from liver cancer in 2015.

"Cancer care and treatment is an issue that is very close to my heart. Almarhum Tunku Abdul Jalil died of liver cancer in December 2015. He was a humble, kind and caring person," said Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar. "Even during his last moments, when he was enduring a lot of pain, his concern was not about himself, but about other cancer patients especially those who came from low-income families."

"My family and I will continue Almarhum Tunku Abdul Jalil's dream. We will make sure that his legacy lives on and we will do our best to bring help and support to as many people as we can."

