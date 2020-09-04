Man found unresponsive after cattle ship sank in typhoon off Japan

TOKYO: Japan's coast guard said on Friday (Sep 4) they found a man floating face-down and unresponsive at sea as they searched for survivors from a ship that sank during a typhoon with 43 crew on board.



One survivor has so far been rescued from the ship, and early on Friday morning, a coast guard vessel "discovered a man face-down adrift at sea," a statement said.



It was unclear if the man, described as "unconscious", was still alive as only a certified medical professional can declare someone dead in Japan.



"The rescued man... is currently being transported to Amami Oshima" island, around 120km away, the coast guard statement added.



The man was discovered as the coast guard continues to search for survivors from the Gulf Livestock 1, a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cows, which sank off Japan's west coast as Typhoon Maysak passed through the area.



The ship sent a distress signal early on Wednesday, and the coast guard was able to rescue one survivor that evening - a Filipino chief officer named Sareno Edvarodo who was found bobbing in the open ocean in a lifejacket.

The crew of 43 was made up of 39 people from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia, the coastguard said.

Map showing area where a cargo ship carrying 43 crew and about 6,000 cows, sank at sea after transmitting a distress signal on Wednesday. (AFP)

SECOND TYPHOON APPROACHES

The coastguard quoted Edvarodo as saying the ship lost an engine before it was hit by a wave and capsized.

He told rescuers he had put on a life jacket and dived into the sea after a warning announcement on board on Wednesday.



There were no details on when and where the ship sank, but Edvarodo said he had not seen other crew members while waiting to be rescued.



A rubber boat was spotted late on Wednesday in the area being searched for survivors, but the coast guard said they had not confirmed if it was linked to the ship.



The coast guard said on Friday they had seen dead livestock, and retrieved a life jacket. Four coast guard vessels, a defence ministry plane and specially trained divers are involved in the search-and-rescue operation.



Japan is currently in its annual typhoon season, and a second massive storm is on course to arrive in the same area around Sunday, according to local forecasters, potentially limiting the time the coast guard can continue to search.



The ship had been travelling from Napier in New Zealand to the Chinese port of Tangshan.

It had experienced engine problems before: a 2019 observer report by Australian authorities noted that the boat was unable to manoeuvre for 25 hours after an issue with its main engine while en route to China.



New Zealand's Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) said on Thursday it was temporarily suspending live cattle exports after the incident.



"MPI wants to understand what happened on the sailing of the Gulf Livestock 1," it said.