Newborn baby girl found dead in trash bin in Malaysia; 3 people remanded

PUTRAJAYA: Three people were arrested by Malaysian police after a dead newborn baby was found in a trash bin in a residential area on Thursday (Feb 7).

Magistrate Ahmad Afiq Hasan ordered two of the suspects, a 43-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, to be held for two days.



Another suspect, a 17-year-old girl was ordered to be in remand for four days.



On Thursday, the newborn baby girl was found by workers who were carrying out waste collection at Precinct 18, a residential area in Putrajaya, said the area's district police chief ACP Rosly Hassan.

The baby was found with the umbilical cord still attached to her. Workers discovered her when they were unloading the trash from a bin into the garbage truck.



The remand proceedings for the three people linked to the incident were held at a maternity centre.



