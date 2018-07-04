Newborn baby in Malaysia found abandoned in paper bag

IPOH: A newborn baby, with her umbilical cord still attached, was found abandoned in a paper bag that was hung onto the side mirror of a car.

A man had spotted the paper bag at 12.15am on Wednesday (Jul 4) at Jalan Hospital in Ipoh.

The baby, who was still alive but cold and hungry, is believed to have been left there before 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Ipoh deputy police chief Supt Abdul Rani Alias confirmed the discovery of the baby, who was taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.



This is the second case involving an infant in as many days.

On Tuesday night, a five-month-old boy was found dead at the home of his babysitter in Batu Caves.

Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi had been reported missing by his parents. His body was later found in the freezer compartment of the refrigerator at the babysitter's house.