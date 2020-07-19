Newborn in critical condition after thrown out of bedroom window in Malaysia

IPOH: A baby boy - with his umbilical cord still attached - was found alive and covered in blood on the roof of a house in Bercham, Ipoh on Saturday (Jul 18).

The police were informed of the incident at about 12.35pm by a member of the public, said Ipoh district police chief A Asmadi Abdul Aziz.

He added that the baby is believed to have been thrown out of a bedroom window by his 16-year-old mother.

"A witness, who is also the suspect's neighbour heard a loud thud at the back of his house and found the baby," he said in response to Bernama's queries.

The bedroom is on the second floor of the house, and the distance between the window and the neighbour's roof is about 9m.

The police chief said that blood stains were found on the window grille and bed sheet in the teenager's bedroom.

The baby sustained head injuries and is in critical condition. He is currently being treated at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

"The suspect has been brought to the same hospital for treatment, and further statement has not been recorded from the teenager as she was still weak due to bleeding from giving birth," Mr Asmadi said.