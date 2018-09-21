No more Malaysian politicians as ambassadors: Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: Politicians will no longer be allowed to head Malaysian overseas missions, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday (Sep 21), adding that politicians currently serving as heads of mission abroad would be recalled.

Only officers in the public service will be appointed to posts such as those of ambassadors and high commissioners, said Mahathir during a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption.

“People who are retired and all that were given rewards to become ambassadors. We will not allow that," he said.

“This is a strong action against ourselves because, of course, many members of the government party would like to enjoy life as a diplomat."

Mahathir said the political appointees among the heads of Malaysian missions abroad would be recalled.



The government had agreed to the proposal made by the foreign ministry, the Star Online reported Mahathir as saying.

When asked if the decision would affect Democratic Action Party Chairman Tan Kok Wai - the government's special envoy to China - Mahathir said Tan's role was not the same as an ambassador's, the Star Online reported.



"He is based in Malaysia and only goes over to China to do work,” the report quoted Mahathir as saying.

In addition, the prime minister also announced that the government had agreed to draft a Public Services Act to improve the promotion process for senior management officers and come up with one that was transparent.

Although the promotion of officers is determined by ministers, this cannot be executed on a personal basis, said Mahathir.

“It is not a case of dislike for this person or that. If there is an inappropriate case, the reasons must be given,” he said.

