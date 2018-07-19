No more white shoes for Malaysian students: Education Minister

SHAH ALAM, Selangor: The days of cleaning and scrubbing white school shoes will be a thing of the past once Malaysia's Education Ministry allows all schoolchildren to wear black shoes during the school session next year.

Minister of Education Dr Maszlee Malik said the decision was made following feedback from parents and guardians.

“Many parents, especially mothers, voiced this out, so from next year, the ministry will allow all students to use black shoes,” said the minister on Thursday (Jul 19).

Maszlee said the decision to allow schoolchildren to wear black shoes is one of multiple innovations that will be implemented by the ministry to ensure that parents choose national schools for their children's education.

“Other innovations which we will introduce are ensuring lighter school bags for the students, improving the school curriculum so that the students of national schools are of international standard, and giving the teaching profession back to the teachers, which means that they will no longer be burdened with tasks other than teaching,” he added.